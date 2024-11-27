Home>Features>Travel Spots

Move Over Hachiko: Dog Character with Gyoza Promotes Utsunomya at JR Shibuya Station

Courtesy of the Utsunomiya municipal government
Left: Gyoza-ken Jubee, a dog character wearing a gyoza dumpling to promote Utsunomiya, is seen at JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo.
Right: A woman poses for a photo with Gyoza-ken Jubee.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:51 JST, November 27, 2024

Another dog statue in addition to the famous one of Hachiko can currently be found at JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo.

The statue of the dog character Gyoza-ken Jubee, which is wearing a gyoza dumpling — an iconic dish for the prefectural capital of Tochigi — welcomes people to the station in a bid to tempt them into visiting Utsunomiya. The statue will be set up near the station’s Central Gate through the end of this month.

As Gyoza-ken Jubee has proved to be popular, with many passengers taking photos with it, the municipal government is considering moving the statue to a location in Utsunomiya so that the character can continue its mission to promote the city.

Jubee has sensitive ears and a sensitive nose so that it can tell people when gyoza have been cooked all the way through, according to the municipal government. Behind the statue is a large board that carries the phrase “I’m waiting for you in Utsunomiya” along with photos of some of the city’s attractions, such as gyoza and a light-rail transit line that was inaugurated last year.

