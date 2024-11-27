Move Over Hachiko: Dog Character with Gyoza Promotes Utsunomya at JR Shibuya Station

Courtesy of the Utsunomiya municipal government

Left: Gyoza-ken Jubee, a dog character wearing a gyoza dumpling to promote Utsunomiya, is seen at JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo.

Right: A woman poses for a photo with Gyoza-ken Jubee.

Another dog statue in addition to the famous one of Hachiko can currently be found at JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo.

The statue of the dog character Gyoza-ken Jubee, which is wearing a gyoza dumpling — an iconic dish for the prefectural capital of Tochigi — welcomes people to the station in a bid to tempt them into visiting Utsunomiya. The statue will be set up near the station’s Central Gate through the end of this month.

As Gyoza-ken Jubee has proved to be popular, with many passengers taking photos with it, the municipal government is considering moving the statue to a location in Utsunomiya so that the character can continue its mission to promote the city.

Jubee has sensitive ears and a sensitive nose so that it can tell people when gyoza have been cooked all the way through, according to the municipal government. Behind the statue is a large board that carries the phrase “I’m waiting for you in Utsunomiya” along with photos of some of the city’s attractions, such as gyoza and a light-rail transit line that was inaugurated last year.