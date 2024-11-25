Kyoto Temple Enjoys Delayed Peak Viewing for Autumn Leaves
14:39 JST, November 25, 2024
Visitors stroll under trees with peak autumn colors at Sanzen-in temple in Kyoto.
The ancient capital of Japan, which experienced one of the hottest summers this year, is finally starting to experience wintry chills.
According to the Buddhist temple, the number of visitors is gradually increasing along with the autumn leaves that have been late in reaching this year’s peak viewing. The leaves are likely to stay in their prime until early December.
