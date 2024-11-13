Tokyo Skytree Lit Up for Campaign to End Violence Against Women; Various Tourist Attractions Illuminated to Raise Awareness

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Skytree is lit up in purple on Tuesday, the first day of this year’s national campaign to end violence against women.

Purple light illuminated various tourist attractions, including bridges over the Sumida River, as well as public facilities.

The campaign, which started 2001 to eliminate domestic violence and sexual crimes, will run through Nov. 25.

Purple is used by the campaign as a symbolic color that calls for an end to violence against women.

To raise awareness, a number of activities will take place, including handing out pamphlets with the consultation desk phone numbers for the Cabinet Office and police printed on them.