4,000 Dahlias in Full Multicolor Bloom at Tokyo Garden

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dahlias in red, pink, orange and other colors are in peak bloom at the Machida Dahlia Garden in Machida, western Tokyo, delighting the eyes of visitors. As many as 4,000 dahlia plants of about 500 varieties are grown in the garden, which is roughly 15,000 square meters. According to the garden, the flowers started blooming around 10 days later than usual due to hot weather and will remain at their best until the end of October.