200 Dahlias Bloom at Garden in Toyama Pref.; To Be Enjoyed Though October

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dahlias are seen at peak bloom at Himi Aiyama Garden in Himi, Toyama Pref.

The garden has about 200 dahlias that come in about 30 varieties, including those with orange or wine-red coloring.

In Tuesday’s cold rain, the flowers dazzled with their large, raindrop-dusted blooms. Visitors will be able to enjoy the dahlias until the end of October.