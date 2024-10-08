Giant Pumpkins Lift Halloween Spirits

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Children push giant pumpkins at the Ofuna Botanical Garden in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. About 150 giant pumpkins have been placed on the lawn ahead of Halloween on Oct. 31. The pumpkins of various sizes, including some weighing more than 70 kilograms, are the Atlantic Giant variety grown in Ibaraki Prefecture. “We hope visitors will enjoy a quaint scene ahead of Halloween,” a staff member of the garden said.