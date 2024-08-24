Home>Features>Travel Spots

Cave in Fukushima Provides Respite from Lingering Summer Heat; Illuminated to Create Fantastical Atmosphere

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:22 JST, August 24, 2024

People seeking respite from the ongoing sultry weather walk through Abukuma Cave, a tourist spot in Tamura, Fukushima Prefecture. About 600 meters of the cave system is open to the public, and the temperature stays at about 15 C all year round. Stalactites of various shapes and sizes crowd the ceiling. The cave’s 29-meter-high Takine Goten cavern has been illuminated to create a fantastical underground world. A 10-year-old boy from Tokyo said, “Being here feels like being in front of an air conditioner.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING