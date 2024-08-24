Cave in Fukushima Provides Respite from Lingering Summer Heat; Illuminated to Create Fantastical Atmosphere

The Yomiuri Shimbun



People seeking respite from the ongoing sultry weather walk through Abukuma Cave, a tourist spot in Tamura, Fukushima Prefecture. About 600 meters of the cave system is open to the public, and the temperature stays at about 15 C all year round. Stalactites of various shapes and sizes crowd the ceiling. The cave’s 29-meter-high Takine Goten cavern has been illuminated to create a fantastical underground world. A 10-year-old boy from Tokyo said, “Being here feels like being in front of an air conditioner.”