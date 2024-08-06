Sendai Tanabata Festival Begins; 3,000 Colorful Decorations Delight Visitors to Northern Japan City

The Yomiuri Shimbun



SENDAI — People look up at huge, colorful decorations at the Sendai Tanabata Festival in Sendai on Tuesday, the first day of this year’s celebration of the famous summer event.

About 3,000 Tanabata star festival decorations adorned the city’s streets, delighting the eyes of visitors who were happily taking photos with the ornaments.

The festival continues through Thursday.