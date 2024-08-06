Sendai Tanabata Festival Begins; 3,000 Colorful Decorations Delight Visitors to Northern Japan City
15:34 JST, August 6, 2024
SENDAI — People look up at huge, colorful decorations at the Sendai Tanabata Festival in Sendai on Tuesday, the first day of this year’s celebration of the famous summer event.
About 3,000 Tanabata star festival decorations adorned the city’s streets, delighting the eyes of visitors who were happily taking photos with the ornaments.
The festival continues through Thursday.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Meiji-era Station Bustles with Life Once More; Former Station Remodeled into Commercial Facility, Observation Deck to Watch Passing Trains Up Close
-
Utsunomiya Strawberry Salmon to Become City’s Next Specialty Product; Meant to Demonstrate Local Tap Water Quality
-
Neko Pitcher
-
My Co-Worker with a Child is Often Absent, Leaves Early
-
5,000 Hydrangeas Are Floating in a Pond in a Beautiful Display in Iwate Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security