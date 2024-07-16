Beach Hit by 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake Reopens Following Strong Requests from City Citizens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enjoy the waves at the Fukanuma beach in Wakabayashi Ward, Sendai, on Monday.

SENDAI — The Fukanuma swimming beach in Wakabayashi Ward, Sendai, reopened Monday after it closed following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. Families with children splashed in the water and shouted joyfully during the day.

According to the city’s tourism department, Fukanuma is the only beach in the city and about 47,000 people visited it in 2010. The beach opened to swimmers following requests from its citizens who strongly urged for its reopening.

The maximum capacity of the beach is set at 800 visitors as part of safety measures. If a tsunami or other warning is issued, the beachgoers will be directed to locations including the former Arahama Elementary School about 600 meters away. The building has been preserved to pass on the memory of the disaster to future generations.

“Riding the waves is fun,” said a 7-year-old who was visiting from Miyagino Ward, Sendai. His mother, 35, said, “We can get to the evacuation area if there’s an emergency.”

The beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 18