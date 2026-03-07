Osaka: Installation of Water Supply Pipes with Tank Function Begins at Evacuation Centers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A city official confirms the operation of a newly installed water supply pipe with a storage function in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, on Dec. 9.

TAKATSUKI, Osaka — A major earthquake in 2018 has pushed the Takatsuki city government in Osaka Prefecture to begin installing water supply pipes equipped with water supply tanks. These allow for continuous water storage without water quality degradation and enable rapid supply of water in case of a disaster.

In the 2018 earthquake, the city suffered damage to its water pipes, resulting in water outages and muddy tap water in about 86,000 households, more than half of the city’s supply destinations. During the about two days it took to restore the water supply, local residents had to wait in long lines for supply by water trucks.

Water tanks installed in condominiums can be used for fire prevention but are often unsuitable for drinking water because they are not sealed. The newly installed tanks, however, can continuously store fresh water without risk of deteriorating water quality because the water continues to flow through the supply tank.

A tank, shaped like a soccer ball with a diameter of 1.6 meters, was installed on the grounds of the city office last December.

The water storage capacity is about 2 tons, which is equivalent to a three-day supply for 222 people. In an emergency, water can be supplied from a faucet attached to the water tank. When the tank is empty, the water can be refilled directly from a water truck.

In preparation for a possible Nankai Trough earthquake, the city is upgrading water pipes to improve their earthquake resistance at municipal elementary and junior high schools that will serve as evacuation centers. However, improvements to some evacuation centers will take more time than others, so the city is prioritizing installation of water tanks at such locations.