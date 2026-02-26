Japan’s Miyagi Pref. Puts on Hellebore ‘Ladies of Winter’ Flower Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Pots of hellebore flowers are seen in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, on Feb. 6.

SHIBATA, Miyagi — Flowers known as the “ladies of winter” were recently featured at an event in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture. Hellebore flowers, a specialty of the town, bloom from winter to early spring. The heads of the flowers tend to bow gracefully, which gives them their nickname.

The event was held on Feb. 6-8 at a tourism and products promotion center in the town and featured about 700 pots of the plant cultivated by four local farms. Visitors carefully examined the charming flowers, which came in white and reddish-purple.

Prices were about 30% lower than market rates. A homemaker from Tomiya in the prefecture bought two pots. “Since they are all so beautiful, it was hard to decide which one I would buy,” she said. “I want to transplant them into my garden and grow them carefully.”