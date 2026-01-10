Ehime: Zoo Aims to Breed Endangered Bornean Orangutans on Verge of Extinction
17:15 JST, January 10, 2026
TOBE, Ehime — A female Bornean orangutan from Indonesia has been newly introduced into a zoo in the town of Tobe, Ehime Prefecture. The zoo aims to have her breed with the male orangutan already in its care.
The female orangutan, named Jennifer, is 14 years old. She arrived at the Tobe Zoological Park of Ehime Prefecture on Dec. 11 after being brought to Japan in November and undergoing quarantine. The zoo plans to display her publicly as early as February.
Caretaker Eriko Inoue, who manages Jennifer’s care, said she has begun adjusting to the environment at the zoo and often eats mandarin oranges and persimmons. “I hope people notice how cute and intelligent she is,” Inoue said. “I also hope this will be an opportunity for people to learn about the circumstances of wild orangutans, which are on the verge of extinction.”
Bornean orangutans are listed as “endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. The number of Bornean orangutans kept in captivity in Japan has now reached 26. Pairing them for breeding is challenging, so the prefecture has been working with the Indonesian government and local zoos to receive a new orangutan.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Students Recreate 19th-Century Bento Boxes Made for Ino Tadataka’s Survey Team in Hot Spring Town on Nakasendo Road
-
Santa Claus Delivers Christmas Presents to Penguins at Aquarium in Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture
-
Sumo Restaurant in Tokyo Teaches Foreign Visitors About the Ancient Sport, with Bouts Between Retired Rikishi
-
Autonomous Passenger Ship Connects Mainland with Remote Island in Seto Inland Sea; World’s 1st Commercially Operated Autonomous Vessel
-
Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine Bustles with New Year’s Visitors
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns