Capybaras Relax in Yuzu Bath at Tochigi’s Nasu Animal Kingdom, Fragrant Fruit, Cute Animals Draw Crowd

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Capybaras relax in a yuzu citrus bath at Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Dec. 20.

NASU, Tochigi — Capybaras enjoyed a yuzu bath at Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Dec. 20. Yuzu citrus baths, also known as yuzuyu, are a traditional Japanese winter solstice custom in which fragrant yuzu citrus fruits are floated in bathwater.

On the day, two days before the winter solstice, 300 yuzu were added to the “capybara hot spring” for the winter season. A refreshing fragrance filled the air, and the capybaras seemed to be enjoying their soak.

“It was cute how they closed their eyes and relaxed,” said a visitor from Fukushima Prefecture, who came to see the capybaras. The yuzu bath event ran through Dec. 22. An animal keeper encouraged people to visit, saying, “We hope many people come to see their peaceful, relaxed state.”