Art Project Calls for Proposals for Event at Closed School in Gero, Gifu Pref., Looks to Give Form to Shared Memories

Courtesy of the Gero Art Discovery 2026 committee

The former Yuya Elementary School, a planned festival venue

GERO, Gifu — The “Minna no Gakko” (everyone’s school) art project to be held at the former Yuya Elementary School in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, is now accepting proposals for plans such as performances and workshops. This project is part of preparations for the “Gero Art Discovery 2026” art festival that will run in the city from Sept. 11 to Nov. 8 this year.

The project aims to give form to shared memories from elementary school, including lessons, school lunches, entrance ceremonies and school trips. Artists, individuals and groups are encouraged to submit proposals anyone can enjoy.

Courtesy of the Gero Art Discovery 2026 committee

A long corridor in the former Yuya Elementary School

The former Yuya Elementary School, built in 1954, is a two-story structure made of cypress that covers approximately 1,400 square meters. It closed in 2012 due to declining enrollment and low earthquake resistance. The call for proposals covers two categories: (1) Artwork exhibitions and performances themed around school, and, (2) Events and workshops that create experiences like classes, extracurricular activities and school events people would want to join.

Fram Kitagawa, the festival’s general director, describes it as “a project to revive the school in everyone’s hearts and create a dream school.” Selected plans will be allowed to participate in the festival and receive production subsidies ranging from ¥500,000 to ¥2 million. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Details are available on the festival’s official website.