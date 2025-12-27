Tottori: Sand Dunes Facility Opens Sand Circuit Dedicated to Radio-Controlled Cars

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People drive radio-controlled cars at a new sand circuit in Tottori.

TOTTORI — A sand circuit dedicated to radio-controlled cars has opened at a facility near the Tottori Sand Dunes.

The about 70-meter circumference course is framed with orange pipes made of synthetic resin, in which up to five ramps can be installed for RC car races.

The circuit is open to all ages, from children to adults.

The site used to be the facility’s parking lot, but it was hardly used.

The circuit’s opening day event on Nov. 22 attracted about 20 people. Proud RC car owners with their painted and modified vehicles enjoyed driving on the new circuit.

There are few outdoor circuits — especially sand ones — in the area for RC car enthusiasts.

“I’m happy to have a place I can enjoy while chatting with other RC car owners,” said a 54-year-old man.

The circuit is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is ¥200 per person for the whole day and free for elementary students or younger.