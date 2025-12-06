Kumamoto: Public Bath Refurbished as Library Where You Can Chat, Take Photos

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor enjoys reading at the Nankan Library in Nankan, Kumamoto Prefecture.

NANKAN, Kumamoto — A library renovated from a beloved municipal public bath opened for visitors in Nankan, Kumamoto Prefecture, in October.

Rows of bookshelves occupy a space that was once a large bath area at the Nankan Library, called “Konomi ch-i.”

The large circular baths of the former facility have been changed into seating areas. Visitors can take off their shoes and sit down inside the recessed area, surrounded by bookshelves, and enjoy reading as if they are soaking in hot water.

Remembering when it was a public bath, a 91-year-old woman said it was popular and had a lively atmosphere. “I hope the library will attract many people, too,” she said.

Unlike typical libraries, visitors can enjoy chatting and taking photos inside the municipal facility. They can even bring drinks if they are in a container with a lid.

Bear-themed books at the section for bears at the library

Books are not categorized by genres such as history or industry but arranged according to themes chosen by the library. The section for bears, for example, features a wide range of books across all subjects. Books in the section include volumes of the popular manga “One Piece,” created by Kumamoto Prefecture native Eiichiro Oda, and a cookbook featuring the prefecture’s mascot Kumamon. Kuma means bear in Japanese.

“We hope visitors will enjoy unexpectedly discovering books,” a librarian at the facility said.