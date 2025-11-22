Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Japan In Focus
#Festival #Kagoshima

Kagoshima: Japan Festival Parades Giant Puppet Bearing Swords, Bushy Eyebrows

<
The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Yagoro-don puppet is paraded through the street in an autumn festival in Soo, Kagoshima Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:04 JST, November 22, 2025

SOO, Kagoshima — A giant puppet, rising to a height of nearly five meters, was paraded through the street for an autumn festival in Soo, Kagoshima Prefecture, in early November.

The Yagoro-don Festival is held by Iwagawa-Hachiman Shrine to pray for a bountiful harvest. The event dates back nearly 1,000 years and was designated a national important intangible folk culture asset in March.

The giant puppet, called “Yagoro-don,” wears robes that have been dyed with plums, and at its waist carries two swords, one large and one small. It has thick eyebrows and wide, staring eyes.

“Don” is a title used when addressing someone in Kagoshima dialect, and Yagoro-don means Yagoro-san. There are various theories about the festival’s origin. One is that he was the leader of the Hayato, a tribe in the Kyushu region that rebelled against the Nara-based government in the 8th century.

Having passed through the shrine’s torii gate, Yagoro-don was led by about 40 local elementary school boys chanting in unison. To fit it under an overpass, the puppet was bent backwards, in a move likened to the Ina Bauer skating technique, which drew applause from spectators lining the streets.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Festival #Kagoshima
Return to Japan In Focus Page

Japan In Focus Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING