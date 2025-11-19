Gamers Play ‘Dragon Quest Walk’ in Sendai Locations for 2-Day Immersive Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants enjoy the Dragon Quest Walking event in Izumi Ward, Sendai, on Nov. 1.

SENDAI — Dragon Quest Walking, an event in which participants play the popular smartphone game app “Dragon Quest Walk” in real locations, was held in Sendai on Nov. 1 and 2.

Many participants, who came from both within and outside of Miyagi Prefecture, explored Nanakita Park in Izumi Ward, Sendai, and other places while immersing themselves in the game’s world. This was the first time the two-day event was held in the Tohoku region.

“Dragon Quest Walk” utilizes smartphone location data to let players walk around towns and battle monsters. It was launched in 2019.

The event was organized by Square Enix Co., the game’s publisher. Activities included a stamp rally linked to the game, battles with event-exclusive monsters and merchandise sales.

On Nov. 1, participants explored the park aiming for six designated spots to collect stamps. At those spots, characters and items from the game awaited, allowing participants to enjoy “adventures” and commemorative photos.

“I wanted the limited-edition items,” said a 42-year-old company employee from Abiko, Chiba Prefecture. “It was easy to walk around. The weather was great and I had a lot of fun.”