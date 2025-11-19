Gamers Play ‘Dragon Quest Walk’ in Sendai Locations for 2-Day Immersive Event
11:12 JST, November 19, 2025
SENDAI — Dragon Quest Walking, an event in which participants play the popular smartphone game app “Dragon Quest Walk” in real locations, was held in Sendai on Nov. 1 and 2.
Many participants, who came from both within and outside of Miyagi Prefecture, explored Nanakita Park in Izumi Ward, Sendai, and other places while immersing themselves in the game’s world. This was the first time the two-day event was held in the Tohoku region.
“Dragon Quest Walk” utilizes smartphone location data to let players walk around towns and battle monsters. It was launched in 2019.
The event was organized by Square Enix Co., the game’s publisher. Activities included a stamp rally linked to the game, battles with event-exclusive monsters and merchandise sales.
On Nov. 1, participants explored the park aiming for six designated spots to collect stamps. At those spots, characters and items from the game awaited, allowing participants to enjoy “adventures” and commemorative photos.
“I wanted the limited-edition items,” said a 42-year-old company employee from Abiko, Chiba Prefecture. “It was easy to walk around. The weather was great and I had a lot of fun.”
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Long, Winding Autumnal Road in Tochigi Pref. Offers Visitors a Look at Changing Leaves with Distinct Color Palettes
-
Blue Pond in Hokkaido Lit Up for Winter Creating Scene out of Fantasy Movie
-
Rich Autumn Flavors Take Crostini Dish to Next Level with Mushroom-Based Recipe
-
Railway Festival in Aomori Pref. Puts Charm of Trains on Full Display, Shows off Trains and Local Specialty Dishes
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreement