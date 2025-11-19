Premium Persimmons Fetch Record ¥1.11 Million for Pair of Tenka Fubu Brand From Gifu Pref.

Courtesy of JA-Gifu

A pair of Tenka Fubu brand persimmons that was auctioned for the highest price ever

GIFU — The first auction for premium persimmon brand Tenka Fubu, which was developed by Gifu Prefecture, was held at a wholesale market in the town of Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, on Nov. 1, fetching a record high price of ¥1.11 million for two fruits, before tax.

The previous record for the fruit was ¥1 million for two.

In 2015, Gifu Prefecture developed the Neo Sweet persimmon variety. The Tenka Fubu brand name is given to Neo Sweet persimmons that meet certain standards. The brand name is a homophone of the seal used by warlord Oda Nobunaga in the late 16th century, which read “tenka fubu,” meaning giving a command to the whole world.

Tenka Fubu persimmons are divided into three classes depending on the quality. The fruits auctioned this time were categorized as the top class, which are very sweet. The sugar content of these persimmons is apparently over 25, whereas that of common fuyu-gaki variety persimmons is 16.