Residents of Disaster-Hit Town in Japan Take Part in Boccia Tournament as Way to Interact with Others, Exercise

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Players compete in a boccia tournament in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Oct. 18.

NOTO, Ishikawa — A boccia tournament was held at Yanagida Elementary School in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, as an opportunity for people in the disaster-hit area to interact with each other and exercise.

Boccia is a sport in which players throw balls as close as possible to a target ball. The event was organized after volunteer groups, including the d4g volunteer club, formed by people including Dentsu Group employees, held boccia classes in temporary housing areas in Noto.

About 50 people, from children to senior citizens, took part in the event held on Oct. 18. The players were divided into 12 teams, representing different areas of Noto, and competed in a round-robin tournament.

Loud cheers erupted when the winning team was decided.

“It was fun moving my body and talking to other people,” said Koyoe Okeda, 79, of the winning TEAM 460A.