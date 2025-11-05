Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Japan In Focus
#Ishikawa

Residents of Disaster-Hit Town in Japan Take Part in Boccia Tournament as Way to Interact with Others, Exercise

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Players compete in a boccia tournament in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Oct. 18.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:22 JST, November 5, 2025

NOTO, Ishikawa — A boccia tournament was held at Yanagida Elementary School in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, as an opportunity for people in the disaster-hit area to interact with each other and exercise.

Boccia is a sport in which players throw balls as close as possible to a target ball. The event was organized after volunteer groups, including the d4g volunteer club, formed by people including Dentsu Group employees, held boccia classes in temporary housing areas in Noto.

About 50 people, from children to senior citizens, took part in the event held on Oct. 18. The players were divided into 12 teams, representing different areas of Noto, and competed in a round-robin tournament.

Loud cheers erupted when the winning team was decided.

“It was fun moving my body and talking to other people,” said Koyoe Okeda, 79, of the winning TEAM 460A.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Ishikawa
Return to Japan In Focus Page

Japan In Focus Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING