Wakayama: Fans of Record-Breaking Japanese Movie ‘Kokuho’ Flock to Filming Spot

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The rooftop of Hotel Itoh in Iwade, Wakayama Prefecture, where a memorable scene in “Kokuho” was filmed

IWADE, Wakayama — “Kokuho” fans are flocking to a hotel where a memorable scene in the kabuki-themed movie was filmed in Iwade, Wakayama Prefecture.

“Kokuho” is about Kikuo, who was born into a yakuza family but gets adopted by a prestigious kabuki actor, and the rivalry he has over many years with the actor’s son Shunsuke.

As Kikuo had no connection with the theatrical art form before his adoption, he struggles to find his place in the traditional kabuki world, which prizes hereditary succession, but eventually develops into a leading onnagata, a male actor who plays female characters.

Kikuo dances on a rooftop in one notable scene that was shot at Hotel Itoh in Iwade. The view of the cityscape from the terrace of the hotel’s top-floor restaurant Chatelaine is almost identical to that seen from the rooftop. This restaurant is often full at lunchtime, and many people have also reportedly asked to stay in rooms that appeared in the movie.

“Many guests from afar have come after watching the movie,” a hotel representative said. “I hope they will explore other parts of Wakayama [Prefecture] while they’re here.”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The exterior of Hotel Itoh

The play “Ninin Dojoji,” which features two onnagata performers, has an important role in “Kokuho.” In one eye-catching scene, Kikuo and Shunsuke dance in unison. The stage for this scene was Dojoji temple in Hidakagawa, Wakayama Prefecture.

To commemorate the film hitting theaters, items such as color woodblock prints and folding screens related to “Ninin Dojoji” are being exhibited at the temple.

“About half of our visitors have seen the movie,” said Shunjo Ono, head of the temple. “I hope more people will become interested in our temple as a kabuki stage.”