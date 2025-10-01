Kiriko Festival Featuring Lantern Floats Among the Largest in Japan Held in Suzu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Two giant kiriko lantern floats are seen in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Sept. 13.

SUZU, Ishikawa — Four giant kiriko lantern floats were recently paraded in the Jike district of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, in a procession accompanied by participants’ spirited chants.

The Jike Kiriko Festival, praying for prosperity for future generations and good business, featured the 16.5-meter-tall, 4-ton giant kiriko, which are among the largest in Japan.

The procession was held on Sept. 13 with the cooperation of groups and volunteers from outside the prefecture. It had been canceled last year due to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

The four floats departed from the Jike fishing port at around 7 p.m. As fireworks were set off to signal the start of the procession, cheers erupted from participants and spectators. The floats set out for the district, while accompanied by the sounds of taiko drums and flutes.

“I worry about whether the festival will continue to be held as the population is declining,” said a 48-year-old company employee from Kanazawa. “I want to come here again to enjoy the festival.”