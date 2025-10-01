Kiriko Festival Featuring Lantern Floats Among the Largest in Japan Held in Suzu
18:09 JST, October 1, 2025
SUZU, Ishikawa — Four giant kiriko lantern floats were recently paraded in the Jike district of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, in a procession accompanied by participants’ spirited chants.
The Jike Kiriko Festival, praying for prosperity for future generations and good business, featured the 16.5-meter-tall, 4-ton giant kiriko, which are among the largest in Japan.
The procession was held on Sept. 13 with the cooperation of groups and volunteers from outside the prefecture. It had been canceled last year due to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.
The four floats departed from the Jike fishing port at around 7 p.m. As fireworks were set off to signal the start of the procession, cheers erupted from participants and spectators. The floats set out for the district, while accompanied by the sounds of taiko drums and flutes.
“I worry about whether the festival will continue to be held as the population is declining,” said a 48-year-old company employee from Kanazawa. “I want to come here again to enjoy the festival.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Udon Shop from Kitakyushu Expands to Other Regions of Japan with Rich Broth
-
I Want to Get Away from Raising My Junior High School-Age Children
-
Toyota, Honda to Exhibit 2 Pokémon Models at Japan Mobility Show from Late October
-
Japanese Chef Serves Cold Capellini with Rich Tomato Sauce in Hot Weather
-
I’m Struggling with How to Respond to My Ex-Wife’s Request to Remarry
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’