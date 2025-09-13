Okayama: Taxis Promote Tactile Paving Blocks, Tell History of Revolutionary Invention Made by City Native
12:12 JST, September 13, 2025
OKAYAMA — A taxi company in Okayama is commemorating the invention of tactile paving blocks for the visually impaired, which were created by Okayama native Seiichi Miyake (1926–1982) and first used in the city.
Based on the yellow color of its vehicles, taxi operator Ryobi Group has held projects to promote yellow items in Okayama since 2020. This year, yellow tactile paving blocks were chosen as the theme.
In addition to putting actual blocks in the passenger footwells, participating vehicles are covered with illustrations of the tactile paving blocks and there is a sculpture of a guide dog on their roofs. The specially equipped taxis have been operating throughout Okayama Prefecture this year.
Passengers can read about the history of the blocks in pamphlets in the taxis.
Drivers have also made efforts to learn about the basic support needed by various people, including people with disabilities, the elderly and foreign nationals.
“When objects are placed on tactile paving blocks or people stand on them, it makes visually impaired people feel uneasy,” said driver Takuma Yamaki, 27.
“I want to actively inform able-bodied users about such issues and promote the importance of tactile paving blocks.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
-
‘Humorous’ Glimpse into Hell on Display at Museum Exhibition in Nagano Prefecture
-
My Anxious Father Has Put a Damper on My Retired Life
-
I’ve Loved Music Since I Was a Kid and Want to Stake My Future on It
-
Event Showcasing Wajima Lacquerware to Be Held in Tokyo in Sept. Featuring Artisans Working to Revive Traditional Craft
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident