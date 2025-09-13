Okayama: Taxis Promote Tactile Paving Blocks, Tell History of Revolutionary Invention Made by City Native

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Actual tactile paving blocks in the footwell of a taxi in Kita Ward, Okayama

OKAYAMA — A taxi company in Okayama is commemorating the invention of tactile paving blocks for the visually impaired, which were created by Okayama native Seiichi Miyake (1926–1982) and first used in the city.

Based on the yellow color of its vehicles, taxi operator Ryobi Group has held projects to promote yellow items in Okayama since 2020. This year, yellow tactile paving blocks were chosen as the theme.

In addition to putting actual blocks in the passenger footwells, participating vehicles are covered with illustrations of the tactile paving blocks and there is a sculpture of a guide dog on their roofs. The specially equipped taxis have been operating throughout Okayama Prefecture this year.

Passengers can read about the history of the blocks in pamphlets in the taxis.

Drivers have also made efforts to learn about the basic support needed by various people, including people with disabilities, the elderly and foreign nationals.

A taxi featuring a tactile paving block design on its exterior

“When objects are placed on tactile paving blocks or people stand on them, it makes visually impaired people feel uneasy,” said driver Takuma Yamaki, 27.

“I want to actively inform able-bodied users about such issues and promote the importance of tactile paving blocks.”