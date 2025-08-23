Yamaguchi: Permanent Hall Dedicated to ‘Theater for the Masses’ Opens in Shimonoseki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enter Burari Gekijo Shimonoseki on Aug. 1 in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

SHIMONOSEKI, Yamaguchi — A permanent hall dedicated to taishu engeki — literally “theater for the masses” — recently opened in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Taishu engeki is a type of performance often set in samurai times that includes short skits, dramatic fighting scenes and dance numbers. It flourished as casual entertainment in the 20th century, but theaters for this form of entertainment have all but disappeared today. Burari Gekijo Shimonoseki, which opened in a commercial facility near JR Shimonoseki Station, is the only one of its kind in the prefecture.

Famous theater troupes from across the country take turns performing at it each month. Daily performances include matinee, evening and night shows. Matinee and evening shows are a 2½-hour program of plays as well as dance and song, while the night show is a 1-hour program of dance and song.

Tachibana Kikutaro Gekidan is performing in August, and the daytime performance on the theater’s opening day was sold out. The troupe’s comedy skits drew cheers and applause.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tachibana Kikutaro Gekidan performs as audience members cheer from their seats.

“Closeness between the actors and the audience is an appeal of taishu engeki, as well as its affordability,” the president of the theater’s operator said. “We will promote it as a cherished cultural tradition, so we hope many people from both within and outside the city will come to visit.”

Admission to a matinee or an evening show is ¥2,200 for junior high school students and older, ¥1,000 for elementary school students and free for preschool children. A night show is ¥1,000 for everyone older than preschool age.