Shimane: Cave Allows Visitors to Cool Off Amid Scorching Heat, Natural Air Keeps Temperatures Low
12:56 JST, August 17, 2025
IZUMO, Shimane — A wind cave that acts as a natural cooling spot, letting visitors and local residents escape the scorching heat, opened to the public in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, on July 19.
The Yakumo Fuketsu wind cave is a shaft located 8½ meters underground and covered by a small hut. The air that is chilled underground flows through gaps in the rocks, keeping the cave’s temperature between 5 C and 10 C, even in the middle of the summer.
The wind cave was once used as a natural refrigerator for storing silkworm eggs, agricultural products and other items, as temperatures inside would remain steady throughout the year. Since 1989, the cave has been managed by a group of local residents. The cave drew about 12,000 visitors in 2024.
The air flowing out from the rock gaps contains high concentrations of radon, which is said to have positive effects on the skin.
“It’s like a natural air conditioner,” said a 7-year-old boy after entering the cave. “It’s very cool and refreshing.”
Admission fees are ¥200 for junior high school students and older and ¥100 for elementary school students. The wind cave will remain open until Aug. 31.
