Sand Sculpture Festival Starts In Akita Town; 26 Pieces, Including ‘Sazae-San’ Collab Impress Visitors
12:09 JST, August 13, 2025
MITANE, Akita — A summer sand sculpture festival kicked off at Kamayahama beach in Mitane, Akita Prefecture, on July 26.
Under the theme of Japanese matsuri festivals and traditional events, 26 sand sculptures are on display at the Sand Craft 2025 in Mitane, including works depicting the Akita Kanto Festival and the traditional Namahage ogre of the prefecture’s Oga City.
Among statues made in collaboration with popular anime is one honoring “Sazae-san,” a Fuji TV program. Standing 3.6 meters tall, 8 meters wide and 3.5 meters deep, the sand sculpture attracted visitors who took photos in front of it.
“The carving is so elaborate. I cannot believe it is made of sand. It is impressive,” said a 51-year-old woman from Morioka, Iwate Prefecture.
A mini sand sculpture class was held on the same day, while 25 children from a local nursery school performed a dance.
The sand sculptures will be on display through the end of September.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Junglia Okinawa Amusement Park Opens; Aiming to Revitalize Northern Okinawa Island
-
Colorful Floats Depicting Samurai, Other Figures Parade Through Aomori City; 5-day Nebuta Festival Kicks Off with a Bang
-
Award-Winning Noto Chefs Design JAL In-Flight Meals; Special Dishes Seek to Promote Region, Encourage Quake Recovery
-
I’m Upset with My Father for Taking Photos of My Room without My Knowledge
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project