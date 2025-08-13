Sand Sculpture Festival Starts In Akita Town; 26 Pieces, Including ‘Sazae-San’ Collab Impress Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A sand sculpture made in homage to the TV anime “Sazae-san” is seen in Mitane, Akita Prefecture, on July 26.

MITANE, Akita — A summer sand sculpture festival kicked off at Kamayahama beach in Mitane, Akita Prefecture, on July 26.

Under the theme of Japanese matsuri festivals and traditional events, 26 sand sculptures are on display at the Sand Craft 2025 in Mitane, including works depicting the Akita Kanto Festival and the traditional Namahage ogre of the prefecture’s Oga City.

Among statues made in collaboration with popular anime is one honoring “Sazae-san,” a Fuji TV program. Standing 3.6 meters tall, 8 meters wide and 3.5 meters deep, the sand sculpture attracted visitors who took photos in front of it.

“The carving is so elaborate. I cannot believe it is made of sand. It is impressive,” said a 51-year-old woman from Morioka, Iwate Prefecture.

A mini sand sculpture class was held on the same day, while 25 children from a local nursery school performed a dance.

The sand sculptures will be on display through the end of September.