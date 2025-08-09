Wakayama: Swim with Dolphins at Taiji Beach; Bathers Can Swim Alongside Animals for Free

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Risso’s dolphins swim after being released from their pen in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture.

TAIJI, Wakayama — Visitors can swim along with dolphins at Hatajiri Bay in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture.

The two Risso’s dolphins named Shiro, a 2.95-meter-long male with an estimated age of 29, and Cosmo, a 3.07-meter-long female estimated to 19, are being cared for at the Taiji Whale Museum.

Recently transferred by truck from Moriura Bay near the museum, the two are kept in a pen off the coast and will be released into the swimming area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily until Aug. 17. Admission to swim there is free.

The museum has held the event since 2008, and this marks the dolphins’ fifth time to participate.

“They are very curious and swim around in circles to avoid swimmers, so they are safe,” the museum’s keeper Ayaka Wada said. “We hope visitors enjoy this rare opportunity to swim with them.”