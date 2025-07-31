Fair Trade Tea Products Sold at School Festival in Hokkaido; Students Hope to Raise Awareness of Concept

SAPPORO — Tea sourced through fair trade and commercialized was on sale at a school festival at Sapporo Kiyota High School in Sapporo on July 12.

Students at the school helped choose the packaging design for the products developed by a tech firm and employment support facilities for people with disabilities in Hokkaido.

The global course at the school has been promoting fair trade, which is a way to purchase products from developing countries at fair prices, for more than 10 years. This time, the school took part in a project to develop tea products launched by Protech, a Sapporo-based tech firm.

Users of employment support facilities in Sapporo and Eniwa, Hokkaido, processed products and designed the packages, which were publicly viewed for the first time during the school festival.

“I hope this offers an opportunity for people to understand more about fair trade and employment for people with disabilities,” said a second-year student.

Two kinds of tea, Darjeeling and Dimbula, will be available. The products will be available on the website operated by the company.