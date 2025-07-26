Hot word :

Miyazaki : Carp with ‘Human Faces’ Swim in Pond in Front of City Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun
“Human-faced” carp swim in a pond in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:13 JST, July 26, 2025

NOBEOKA, Miyazaki — Carp bearing patterns that resemble human faces have been spotted in an artificial pond in front of the Nobeoka city office in Miyazaki Prefecture.

Out of about 50 carp in the pond, 15 have patterns on their heads that resemble human eyes and noses, the city said. They became popular after a picture of them was posted on social media.

This type of carp, dubbed the “human-faced fish,” was once popular in the early Heisei era (1989-2019) after they were spotted across Japan. They have appeared again 30 years later in the Reiwa era.

“The Reiwa ones are cuter,” said a 60-year-old Fukuoka photographer who in the Heisei era took a photo of a human-faced carp which was published on the front page of a newspaper. He said the Heisei ones had a larger nose and more distinct facial features.

The pond attracts people who wish to see the fish, and the Nobeoka city government offers free fish food.

