Kagawa: Figurine of Satirized Man Becomes Hit Among Young People; Researchers Hope to Boost Artists’ Profile

A figurine depicting a cartoon character drawn by Kunibo Wada

ZENTSUJI, Kagawa — A figurine depicting a character from a 20th century satirical cartoon burning a banknote to light up the darkness has become a hit, especially among young people.

The cartoon, “Narikin Eiga Jidai” (Nouveau riche era), was drawn by Kunibo Wada (1899-1992), an artist born in Kagawa Prefecture. The Kyuman Museum of Art in Zentsuji, which conducts research on Kunibo’s work, hopes the figurine will raise the artist’s profile.

One of Kunibo’s best-known cartoons portrays society in the 1910-20s, when the nouveau riche appeared and amassed a fortune during and after World War I. The cartoon has even appeared in Japanese history textbooks.

Courtesy of Kyuman Museum of Art

“Narikin Eiga Jidai” by Kunibo Wada

In the cartoon, a female employee of a high-end Japanese restaurant is anxiously searching its dark entrance for a customer’s shoes while the customer, an elderly man, stands nearby burning a ¥100 banknote. He is smiling broadly and saying, “How’s this? It’s brighter now, right?” At that time, ¥100 would have been worth over a hundred thousand yen today.

In recent years, the cartoon caught the eye of Daiki Yoshimoto, who runs a figurine production company in Kobe. He reproduced the character. When he put the figurines on the market in July 2022 for ¥5,000, orders flooded in. “He has a charming face and seemed ideal for a figurine,” Yoshimoto said.

The Kyuman museum also sells other products featuring the character, including a clear plastic folder and postcards.

“More young people are visiting the museum thanks to the figurines,” said Miki Nishitani, a curator at the museum. “I hope it will lead to more people knowing about Kunibo.”