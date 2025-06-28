Kagawa: Figurine of Satirized Man Becomes Hit Among Young People; Researchers Hope to Boost Artists’ Profile
16:44 JST, June 28, 2025
ZENTSUJI, Kagawa — A figurine depicting a character from a 20th century satirical cartoon burning a banknote to light up the darkness has become a hit, especially among young people.
The cartoon, “Narikin Eiga Jidai” (Nouveau riche era), was drawn by Kunibo Wada (1899-1992), an artist born in Kagawa Prefecture. The Kyuman Museum of Art in Zentsuji, which conducts research on Kunibo’s work, hopes the figurine will raise the artist’s profile.
One of Kunibo’s best-known cartoons portrays society in the 1910-20s, when the nouveau riche appeared and amassed a fortune during and after World War I. The cartoon has even appeared in Japanese history textbooks.
In the cartoon, a female employee of a high-end Japanese restaurant is anxiously searching its dark entrance for a customer’s shoes while the customer, an elderly man, stands nearby burning a ¥100 banknote. He is smiling broadly and saying, “How’s this? It’s brighter now, right?” At that time, ¥100 would have been worth over a hundred thousand yen today.
In recent years, the cartoon caught the eye of Daiki Yoshimoto, who runs a figurine production company in Kobe. He reproduced the character. When he put the figurines on the market in July 2022 for ¥5,000, orders flooded in. “He has a charming face and seemed ideal for a figurine,” Yoshimoto said.
The Kyuman museum also sells other products featuring the character, including a clear plastic folder and postcards.
“More young people are visiting the museum thanks to the figurines,” said Miki Nishitani, a curator at the museum. “I hope it will lead to more people knowing about Kunibo.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic Beverages from Around the World
-
Giant Butterbur Harvest Peaks in Hokkaido;Edible Plant Grows Taller Than an Adult
-
Kagoshima: Sandbar Allows Visitors to ‘Walk Across Sea’ Like Moses
-
I Cannot Recover from My Dog’s Death; Putting Pain into Words Can Be Healing
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert