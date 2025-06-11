Festival Offers Akita Pref. Delicacies, Traditional Performing Arts; Visitors Delight in Dances, Local Foods from All Over Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Men take part in a performance at the Akita Kanto Festival in Akita City on May 24.

AKITA — A festival offering local delicacies and traditional performing arts from all over Akita Prefecture was held in Akita City on May 24 and 25.

“This is Akita! Grand Celebration with Food and Entertainment” was held at several locations, including Area Nakaichi in the city’s Nakadori district and Agora Plaza square in front of JR Akita Station. The event was started in 2016 by an executive committee formed by organizations including the Akita Convention & Visitors Bureau. This year marked its eighth iteration.

Presentations of traditional performing arts from the prefecture’s 17 municipalities were showcased, attracting families and other festivalgoers. The performing arts included the Akita Kanto Festival from the city, the Namahage Taiko drum performance from Oga City and the Nishimonai Bon Odori dance from Ugo Town.

The Akita Kanto Festival’s performance was held in the Nakakoji shopping street. Male performers called sashite demonstrated their skills of balancing lanterns attached to large poles on their palms or shoulders in time with the audience’s call of “Dokkoisho.”

“I was thrilled when the lantern poles swayed in the wind, and sashite came close to us,” said a company employee from Akita City who came to see the festival with his family. His 4-year-old daughter said watching the performance was fun.

Stalls offering local delicacies such as Inaniwa udon noodles and Yokote yakisoba fried noodles lined the streets during the two-day event. Visitors also were able to try their hand at making traditional craft products.