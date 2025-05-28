Mountain Tourist Season Opened with Traditional Festival in Gifu Prefecture
13:07 JST, May 28, 2025
TAKAYAMA, Gifu — An event marking the start of tourist season in the Gifu Prefecture part of the Northern Japanese Alps was held at Murakami Shrine in Takayama in the prefecture.
The Northern Japanese Alps lie within the Chubusangaku National Park straddling Toyama, Niigata, Nagano and Gifu prefectures, and the shrine is located in the Okuhida Onsengo onsen hot spring resort area.
At the Banryu Festival held on May 10, about 100 people prayed in a Shinto ritual for safety on the mountains during the tourist season.
The event is held in memory of Banryu, a priest from the Edo period (1603-1867) who enshrined Buddhist statues on the 3,180-meter-high Mt. Yarigatake and the 2,897-meter-high Mt. Kasagatake.
Following the ritual, a traditional dance called torigei was performed. Dancers wearing crowns made of chicken feathers and vibrant costumes danced boldly while beating gongs and drums.
“We will continue to strive to protect the natural environment and revitalize the local region to attract even more visitors from around the world,” Keisuke Okimoto, chairperson of the Okuhida Onsengo Tourism Association, said at the ceremony.
The number of people who climbed the Japanese Northern Alps on the Gifu Prefecture side was 46,966 in fiscal 2024, almost the same as fiscal 2023.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
-
Red Carpet of Shirley Poppies in Bloom at Western Tokyo Park; Total of 1.8 Million Flowers Fill Area
-
Fukuoka: Red Trolley Train Runs Through Mountainous Village; Passengers Get Once-in-a-Month Experience
-
100-Meter-Long Koinobori Carp Streamer Flies in Park in Japan; About 70,000 People Gather at Park
-
Mie: Owase Fishmonger Makes Splash with Rare Deep-Sea Offerings; Items Sell Out Within an Hour
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
ADB to Discuss Ending Loans to China Following Demand by U.S., ADB President Says
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year