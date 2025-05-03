‘Japan Day’ Event Held at Misawa Air Base in Aomori Pref.; Participants Enjoy Calligraphy, Other Traditional Activities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Members of Aomori University’s ninja club perform at Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, on April 12.

MISAWA, Aomori — An annual presentation of Japanese traditions and culture was recently held at the U.S. military’s Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture.

About 400 people in 48 groups showed traditional performing arts or offered opportunities to experience Japanese traditions and culture, deepening an exchange with about 3,000 U.S. military personnel and others on April 12.

The 37th Japan Day was hosted by Misawa International Club, a Misawa-based international exchange organization.

Aomori University’s ninja club and Aomori Prefectural Sanbongi High School’s naginata team staged demonstrations, which were met with loud applause. Chances also were offered to families and other visitors to try calligraphy, kimono dressing or origami paper folding with the help of volunteers.

U.S. military personnel Seth Harris tried playing “Sakura Sakura” (Cherry blossom, cherry blossom) on a koto, a traditional Japanese musical instrument. Harris said it was a challenge for him, as he usually does not play musical instruments. Harris said he found the koto produced beautiful sounds.