‘Japan Day’ Event Held at Misawa Air Base in Aomori Pref.; Participants Enjoy Calligraphy, Other Traditional Activities
15:41 JST, May 3, 2025
MISAWA, Aomori — An annual presentation of Japanese traditions and culture was recently held at the U.S. military’s Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture.
About 400 people in 48 groups showed traditional performing arts or offered opportunities to experience Japanese traditions and culture, deepening an exchange with about 3,000 U.S. military personnel and others on April 12.
The 37th Japan Day was hosted by Misawa International Club, a Misawa-based international exchange organization.
Aomori University’s ninja club and Aomori Prefectural Sanbongi High School’s naginata team staged demonstrations, which were met with loud applause. Chances also were offered to families and other visitors to try calligraphy, kimono dressing or origami paper folding with the help of volunteers.
U.S. military personnel Seth Harris tried playing “Sakura Sakura” (Cherry blossom, cherry blossom) on a koto, a traditional Japanese musical instrument. Harris said it was a challenge for him, as he usually does not play musical instruments. Harris said he found the koto produced beautiful sounds.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Stock Prices Swing: Red and Blue Change Places Daily in Tokyo