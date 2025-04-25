Remaining Snow Resembles White Horse, Signaling Spring in Gifu Pref.
14:39 JST, April 25, 2025
GIFU — On the slopes of Mt. Kasagatake in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, a white horse, a traditional symbol of spring in the area, was visible on Thursday. For a while each year, as the winter snow melts, what remains on the side of this 2,898-meter peak in the Northern Japan Alps mountain range takes the shape of a horse looking backward.
It used to be a sign for local farmers to start their work for the spring. According to an 80-year-old farmer in the city, the head of the horse became clearly visible at the beginning of this week, so he began plowing his paddy on Thursday. “I want to work hard to make delicious rice,” he said eagerly.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure