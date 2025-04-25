Remaining Snow Resembles White Horse, Signaling Spring in Gifu Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A farmer works field in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Thursday. Lingering snow on Mt. Kasagatake in the background takes the shape of a white horse.

GIFU — On the slopes of Mt. Kasagatake in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, a white horse, a traditional symbol of spring in the area, was visible on Thursday. For a while each year, as the winter snow melts, what remains on the side of this 2,898-meter peak in the Northern Japan Alps mountain range takes the shape of a horse looking backward.

It used to be a sign for local farmers to start their work for the spring. According to an 80-year-old farmer in the city, the head of the horse became clearly visible at the beginning of this week, so he began plowing his paddy on Thursday. “I want to work hard to make delicious rice,” he said eagerly.