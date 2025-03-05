Long-Awaited Drift Ice Arrives in Abashiri, Hokkaido; Spotting Comes Later than Any on Record
13:44 JST, March 5, 2025
ABASHIRI, Hokkaido — The first day of drift ice this year was Feb. 15, according to the Abashiri Local Meteorological Office, which requires it to be visible to the naked eye from the shoreline in Abashiri, Hokkaido.
It was 27 days later than the previous year, 24 days later than a typical year, and it was the latest since statistics began in 1946. The latest date prior to this year was Feb. 10, 1993.
At around 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 15, an officer of the meteorological office visually confirmed the presence of drift ice on the horizon. Many visitors took pictures with their smartphones from the observatory of the Okhotsk Ryu-hyo Museum, a tourist facility offering a panoramic view of the city and the Sea of Okhotsk.
It was a long-awaited day for museum staff, who said, “We’re relieved.”
Also in the Okhotsk region of Hokkaido, the city of Monbetsu, which conducts its own observations, announced the “first date of drift ice on shore” on Feb. 14.
