Hanging Doll Decorations Displayed at Festival in Gifu Prefecture; Local Craft Circle, Community Donate Time, Dolls

Handcrafted tsurushi bina hanging doll decorations are on display at a festival held at Nakanoshima Park Fureai no Sato in Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture. Members of a local craft circle among others made about 200 sets of the decorations. At the event, which will run until Sunday, hina dolls, including ones made from clay, donated by the local community can also be seen. There is a food court and a booth selling local specialties.