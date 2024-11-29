Cherry Blossom Trees Attract Visitors to Tokyo Park; Variety of Flower Blooms Twice a Year
13:56 JST, November 29, 2024
Cherry blossom trees in full bloom attracted visitors to a park in Tokyo, on Thursday.
Asukayama Park, a famous cherry blossom viewing spot in the capital’s Kita Ward, has three ‘Jugatsuzakura’ (October cherry trees) that bloom in autumn and spring. People were seen taking pictures of the trees among the autumn leaves.
According to the ward, the cherry blossoms will be in bloom until late December.
