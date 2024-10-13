Cutting of Deer Antlers Performed in Nara; Edo Period Ritual Practiced for Peaceful Coexistence

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A deer is captured and its antlers cut off in Nara on Saturday.

NARA — An event to ritually cut the antlers of deer living in Nara Park is running through Monday in Nara.

Practiced since the Edo period, the purpose is to prevent male deer in heat from harming each other or people.

The event is currently hosted by a deer protection group.

On Saturday, tourists looked on as a fleeing deer was chased down and a man playing the role of a priest cut off its antlers with a saw.