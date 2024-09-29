Osaka: ‘Gutsy’ Watermelon Offspring Packs a Sweet Punch; Botanical Garden Visitors Savor Fruit at Tasting Event
12:36 JST, September 29, 2024
OSAKA — Visitors to a botanical garden in Osaka savored the taste of the offspring of the “gutsy” watermelon, whose vitality turned it into a hot topic of conversation.
In October last year, a wild watermelon was found growing on a median strip of Midosuji avenue, which runs through the center of Osaka. It was dubbed the “gutsy” watermelon because of its resilience.
The Sakuya Konohana Kan, Osaka municipal botanical garden, cultivated seeds from the watermelon. In late June, the botanical garden planted eight seedlings grown from the seeds, growing 16 watermelons.
The first generation was about 10 centimeters in diameter, while the second grew to about 30 centimeters, with a higher sugar content. On Sept. 7, a tasting event for the second-generation watermelons was held at the botanical garden, with the unexpectedly sweeter flavor astonishing visitors.
The garden served bite-sized pieces of the second-generation gutsy watermelons to about 200 visitors. It proved so popular that a long line formed, and visitors smiled as they tasted them.
“I think I already have a lot of guts, but I feel like I’ll have even more now,” said a 14-year-old junior high school girl who sampled the fruit.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Traditional Owara Kaze no Bon Festival Begins in Toyama; Elegant Dance Attracts Visitors
-
Spicy Chilled Noodle Dish Perfect for Hot Summer Days; Sesame, Vinegar Brings Out Deep Yet Refreshing Flavor
-
View of Mt. Fuji Utilized to Revitalize Abandoning Shopping Street in Yamanashi Pref.; While Preserving Retro Atmosphere
-
Cool Down with Refreshing Japanese Sweet Made from Red Bean Paste, Mizu Yokan
-
A Robot from a Popular Anime Franchise is Ready for Fans to Operate; Tokyo-Based Startup Builds Real-Life Ingram from Patlabor
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan External Trade Organization to Open Office in Kyiv, Aims to Help Japan-Linked Companies Boost Reconstruction
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)