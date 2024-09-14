Oita: 18th-Century Buddhist Priest Honored for Digging Lasting Tunnel; Locals Organize Drum Performance, Walk on Mt. Kyoshuho

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nobuyuki Kushino stands in front of the Ao-no-domon tunnel and points at a stone monument engraved with its name.

NAKATSU, Oita — The 250th anniversary of the death of 18th-century Buddhist priest Zenkai was observed in late August near a tunnel he had dug with hammer and chisel in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture.

After becoming a monk, Zenkai traveled around Japan and found Nakatsu posed an obstacle for travelers crossing Mt. Kyoshuho. Having learned many people and their horses had lost their lives falling from the mountain, he decided to dig the tunnel for safe passage.

He hired masons, using funds collected by asking for alms, and spent the next 30 or so years digging together with them. The resulting tunnel called Ao-no-domon (the blue cave) is about 343 meters long. Today, it is a significant Nakatsu tourist spot, attracting about 1 million visitors every year.

On Aug. 24, the anniversary of Zenkai’s death, a local youth taiko drum group used their instruments to recreate the sound of hammers and chisels, drawing applause from a huge crowd. Another group hosted a walk on the mountain, where participants could pay respects to Zenkai’s great achievement.

The whole event was organized by a local group of volunteer tour guides.

Nobuyuki Kushino, 74, a member of the volunteer group, said, “I hope people will walk through the tunnel to trace Zenkai’s steps and enjoy the great view of Mt. Kyoshuho.”