Kagoshima: Japan’s Shortest Flight Takes Just 10 Minutes; Connects Amami and Kikai Islands

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Japan Air Commuter aircraft lands at Kikai Airport in March 2023

AMAMI, Kagoshima — The Amami-Kikai route has become Japan’s shortest regular flight route, lasting just 10 minutes from takeoff to landing.

“We hope passengers will enjoy the short air journey and the view of the coral reefs below,” said an official of Japan Air Commuter said.

Until now, the route between Kita-Daito Island and Minami-Daito Island operated by Naha-based Ryukyu Air Commuter was considered Japan’s shortest, but these flights were suspended at the end of last month.

The Amami-Kikai route was launched in 1964 and has been connecting Amami Oshima Island and Kikai Island for 60 years.

The straight-line distance between the two points is about 24 kilometers, about 10 kilometers longer than the distance between Kita-Daito and Minami-Daito islands.

This route is served twice a day by a 48-seater turboprop aircraft. According to JAC, as of May of this year, approximately 1.9 million passengers had flown this route since the company took over operations in December 1983.