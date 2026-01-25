Japanese Kasujiru Soup with Hearty Ingredients Perfect for Warming Body During Cold Winter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kasujiru with chicken and root vegetables

Kasujiru, a soup made with sake lees, is best enjoyed in winter because it warms the body from the inside. Akihiko Murata, who runs a Japanese cuisine restaurant, shares a recipe for the dish that utilizes root vegetables and chicken thigh.

Sake lees is an ingredient often used at Murata’s restaurant in winter. Not only does he use the ingredient in soups but he also sometimes adds a little of it to sauces for grilled dishes. “The pleasant aroma added by the sake lees deepens the overall flavor of the dish,” he said.

Local variations of kasujiru use ingredients such as salted salmon or salted yellowtail. By using chicken thigh, the savory flavor of the well-grilled skin provides an accent to the dish. When cutting the meat, make sure to exclude the part on the lower leg, or beat it with the back of a knife to tenderize it.

Tearing konnyaku by hand increases its surface area, making it easier for the flavor of the dish to soak in. There is something to be said for the simplicity of hand-torn konnyaku. This technique could also be used when making other simmered dishes.

A microwave can be used to partially cook the root vegetables in order to shorten the overall cooking time. However, Murata said, “I think simmering the ingredients instead helps bring out their umami flavor and makes the dish more delicious.”

Judging whether the satoimo taro are cooked is best done by inserting a bamboo skewer or chopstick. “I personally like the Chinese cabbage to be cooked very soft,” Murata said. In this kind of dish, ensuring that each ingredient has not been overcooked is unimportant.

Be sure to add the sake lees and white miso only after turning off the heat in order to better preserve the aroma.

When enjoying the freshly cooked dish, start by sipping the soup. The thickness added by the sake lees brings out more of the umami of the other ingredients. The aroma lingers, and the dish warms the body.

The variety of textures presented by the different ingredients makes the dish even more enjoyable. The crunchiness of the ginger adds a nice finishing touch. The cold winter weather will be nothing to worry about, as the dish brings out energy from within.

Ingredients (serves 4):