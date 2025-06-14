Airstrikes against Iran: Israeli Offensive Deepens Crisis in The Middle East

​The Middle East is facing a critical situation that could plunge the entire region into the maelstrom of war. A full-scale war between military powers in the region must be avoided at all costs.

The Israeli military used fighter jets to launch airstrikes against Iranian nuclear-related, military and other facilities.

In addition to the capital Tehran, the targets included Natanz in central Iran, where a uranium enrichment facility is located, and Khondab in western Iran, where a heavy water reactor is located. The commander of the elite Revolutionary Guard military organization was also killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that the operation will continue for the time being.

This is the third time Israel has attacked Iran since April last year, but the latest attacks are the first to target Iran’s nuclear facilities. The obvious aim is to deal a blow to Iran’s nuclear development program.

Iran is accelerating its program to enrich uranium, which can be used to make nuclear weapons. It is believed that Iran already possesses enough uranium for nine nuclear bombs. The United States, which aims to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, has been engaged in negotiations with Iran since this spring.

Amid this situation, Israel went ahead and resorted to military force. It appears that Israel did so to prevent negotiations from progressing in a way that is favorable to Iran.

Israel has been carrying out indiscriminate attacks in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and isolating itself from the international community. With the latest attacks, it is inevitable that Israel will face criticism for expanding the conflict and further destabilizing the region.

In a statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared large-scale retaliation. Israel announced it had intercepted over 100 drones launched from Iran. If the exchange of attacks continues, the situation could spiral out of control. Both countries are urged to exercise maximum restraint.

Prior to Israel’s attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that “there’s a chance of massive conflict.” It is difficult to understand why the United States, informed in advance by Israel, accepted the attacks. This can be described as a situation that exposes the decline of U.S. influence.

After Israel’s attacks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Iran not to target U.S. interests such as military forces deployed in the Middle East. However, if Iran retaliates, the U.S. military will have no choice but to move to support Israel, potentially getting drawn into the fighting.

Immediately after the attacks, oil prices surged. The Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran is a major artery for oil transportation. Japan, in particular, relies on the Middle East for 90% of its oil imports, and the impact from the latest development is cause for concern.

To prevent the situation from worsening, the United States and other members of the international community must unite and strengthen their efforts to approach both Israel and Iran.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 14, 2025)