Security Clearance System: Ensure Smooth Operation and Deepen Information Sharing

The government has launched a new program to grant certifications to individuals who handle information in government possession related to cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) in order to prevent leaks to external parties.

Coordination with allied and friendly nations should be deepened by sharing sensitive information related to economic security with them.

The security clearance system, which grants certifications to government employees and private-sector workers so they can handle confidential information, was established along with the enactment of related legislation in May last year. After a one-year preparation period, the system has now entered into effect.

The government has already begun background checks on candidates from lists submitted by government agencies and companies, with the consent of the candidates. The government has said it plans to grant certification to several thousand people within fiscal 2025.

Individuals who are subject to the background checks must answer a 35-page A4 questionnaire, which includes questions on the nationality of themselves and their immediate family, their criminal history and whether they have any debt. The Cabinet Office will examine the responses and grant certification to those deemed trustworthy.

Japan was the only advanced country to not have such a system in place. This had raised concerns in the United States and Europe that sensitive information could be leaked from Japan.

In recent years, dual-use technologies that can be used for both military and civilian purposes have been becoming more widespread.

The security clearance system should be fully utilized to actively engage in such steps as international joint development of equipment utilizing advanced technologies. Expansion of such opportunities should be linked to economic growth.

However, both the government and the private sector must exercise the utmost caution in applying the security clearance system.

Some of the individuals subject to background checks may be found to have certain issues and thus not granted certification.

If such individuals are treated unfavorably in terms of promotion or are assigned to undesirable sections, the number of people seeking to obtain certifications may decrease.

It is important to thoroughly manage sensitive personal information to prevent it from being disseminated.

Care must also be taken in dealing with those who refuse background checks.

The government obliges those who refuse the background checks to sign a “letter of non-consent,” under which they are required to accept a transfer out of sections that handle sensitive information. However, this situation makes it difficult for people to refuse background checks.

Even if a transfer becomes necessary, it is important to ensure that individuals are not treated unfavorably through performance evaluations or reassignments.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 24, 2025)