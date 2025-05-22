Dismissal of Agriculture Minister : Swiftly Stop Wobbling of Rice Policy

Thoughtless remarks were made at a time when many people are struggling to obtain rice, the staple food of Japan. It is no wonder that questions arose about the qualifications of the man who made these remarks to lead agricultural policy. It is quite natural that he resigned from the post.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, taking responsibility for his inappropriate remarks, and Ishiba accepted it. Effectively, it can be said he was dismissed.

At a meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party in Saga City on May 18, Eto said: “I have never bought rice myself. My supporters give me quite a lot of rice. I have so much rice that I could sell it.”

The next day, he retracted his remarks. But his apology also drew criticism. “I was trying to be funny when I said that,” he claimed, and added that “I have so much rice that I could sell it” was a remark made in a manner similar to the dialect of Miyazaki Prefecture, where Eto is from.

Agricultural policy has been wobbling since last summer, when rice prices began to soar. The agriculture ministry said that rice prices would fall as new rice became available on the market, but they still continue to rise. Even after stockpiled rice was released, there was no appreciable effect on prices.

Only about 10% of the rice released from the stockpile has been distributed to retailers and other businesses. Distribution seems to have gotten held up at the wholesale stage, among other parts of the supply chain.

It is unacceptable that with consumers growing increasingly distrustful of agricultural policy, Eto, who was in a position to exercise leadership in eliminating the rice shortage and keeping prices down, made a gaffe that would apparently be offensive to the feelings of the public.

Ishiba lagged behind in responding to the situation. At first, he decided to allow Eto to stay in office, but when it looked like the major opposition parties would submit a no-confidence motion against Eto, Ishiba immediately changed his mind to dismiss him.

Since the Ishiba administration is based on a minority coalition, there was a strong possibility that the no-confidence motion would pass if the opposition parties were united. However, a no-confidence motion against a cabinet minister is not legally binding. People cannot help but question whether Ishiba really intended to protect Eto.

Ishiba has appointed Shinjiro Koizumi as agriculture minister in Eto’s place. Koizumi will be tested as to whether he is capable of rebuilding agricultural policy.

Ishiba also said during a debate between party leaders at the Diet that retail prices for rice, currently in the ¥4,200 range for 5 kilograms, “must be in the ¥3,000 range.” He said that the government will “take responsibility” if this is not realized. It is unusual for the prime minister to mention a specific price level.

To achieve this goal, shouldn’t the first step be to expand imports of rice as an emergency measure?

Some in the government and in the agricultural sector are concerned that an increase in the supply of rice will cause prices to fall, which could deal a blow to farmers’ businesses.

However, it is fundamentally reasonable to enable rice farmers to increase their income by increasing production. The government should prepare an environment to this end, such as by reviewing subsidies and expanding exports.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 22, 2025)