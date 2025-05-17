Ceasefire Talks: Root Cause of the War is Russia’s Aggression

While it is noteworthy that Russia and Ukraine have come to hold direct talks for the first time in three years, people cannot help but have concerns about Russia’s attitude.

The talks between the two countries regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine were held in Turkey. Ukraine announced that it would accept the unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposal that was made by the United States, but Russia rejected it. It appears that no substantial progress was made.

The direct talks between the two countries were the first since March 2022, immediately after Russia’s aggression began. Turkish representatives, who mediated between the two countries, were also present at the talks.

The talks were originally proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to the proposal and further proposed a direct meeting between himself and Putin. But Putin did not respond, sending only his presidential aides and others.

Putin may have approached Ukraine with the offer of talks to avoid accusations of Russia reacting negatively to the ceasefire negotiations brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. In reality, however, it appears that Putin is only using the talks to buy time, during which he is trying to continue the aggression.

Prior to the talks, Putin reiterated the need to “eliminate the root causes of the conflict.” By this he means to call for the demilitarization of Ukraine and to rule out its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, conditions that Ukraine would find entirely unacceptable.

In the first place, the “root cause” of the war is nothing less than the fact that Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in violation of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which Russia, along with the United States and Britain, pledged to respect Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty, among others.

The selfish claim of Russia, which passes over its own outrageous behavior and puts the blame on Ukraine, Europe and the United States for inviting the aggression, is unacceptable.

Trump has expressed his willingness to seek a breakthrough by the United States and Russia, saying, “Nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together.” However, despite Trump’s offer of a peace proposal in April in line with Russia’s demands, Putin did not accept it.

Trump appears to be getting frustrated with Putin. For example, in a recent post on social media, Trump called on Putin to “STOP!” attacking Ukraine.

A bipartisan sanctions bill has been submitted in the U.S. Senate that would impose high tariffs on countries that import Russian oil, natural gas and other products if Putin does not respond to ceasefire talks in a sincere manner.

Is Trump content to be used by Putin in this way? Trump should discern Putin’s true aims and increase pressure on him to seriously endorse a ceasefire.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 17, 2025)