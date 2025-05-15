System of Emperor as Symbol of the State: Place Highest Priority on Maintaining Imperial Lineage / Don’t Rule out Women, Female-line Emperors

It is the wish of many people that the Imperial family, which has preserved and passed on Japanese traditions and culture and has always reached out to the people, should continue to exist.

However, the decrease in the number of Imperial family members is serious. If this situation continues, there are fears of the Imperial family system itself coming to a standstill. What should be prioritized above all else is the continuation of the Imperial lineage. Realistic measures must be taken to achieve this goal.

The Yomiuri Shimbun has compiled a set of proposals on the revision of the Imperial House Law. It calls for the establishment of Imperial branches, which will enable female members to remain in the Imperial family after marriage and become the heads of those branches, to ensure the number of Imperial family members.

Imperial family system at a crossroads

In addition, the proposals call for systemic reform with a view to the possibility of a female emperor and also an emperor who accedes to the throne via a maternal family line.

The Emperor not only performs his duties, including traditional rituals and acts in matters of state, but also plays a major role in international goodwill.

The Emperor has frequently visited the battlefields of the Pacific War to mourn the war dead. He has also continued activities such as visiting the affected areas and listening to the voices of the victims whenever a major disaster occurs in Japan.

Many of the people must have derived courage and peace of mind from how the Emperor has prayed for peace and order in society.

In light of the situation in which the current Imperial family is deeply loved and respected, the proposals call for a review of the Imperial family system based on the premise of maintaining the system that positions the Emperor as the symbol of the state.

The Imperial family system is currently at a crossroads. The number of Imperial family members, which stood at 26 three decades ago, is now down to 16.

Moreover, five unmarried female members of the Imperial family, including Princess Aiko, 23, the eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress, and Princess Kako, 30, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will be required to leave the Imperial family in accordance with the current Imperial House Law if they marry a man outside the Imperial family.

The official duties of the Imperial family range from entertaining overseas guests and invitees at Imperial banquets and garden parties, to attending sports and cultural events. If the decrease in the number of Imperial family members is left unattended, it will become difficult to continue these activities.

The Imperial Household Law should be revised as soon as possible to allow female members to remain in the Imperial family after marriage, and the creation of female Imperial branches should be made possible.

However, unmarried female members of the Imperial family have so far led their lives on the premise that they will leave the Imperial family after marriage. If this premise is to be changed, it is also important to show them the consideration of allowing them to choose for themselves whether to remain in the Imperial family.

In order for the Imperial family to continue to exist, it is essential that succession to the Imperial throne take place in a stable manner.

Under the current Imperial House Law, the Imperial succession is limited to male offspring in the family’s paternal line. Currently, only three members are eligible to succeed to the throne: Crown Prince Akishino, 59; Prince Hisahito, 18, the eldest son of Crown Prince Akishino; and Prince Hitachi, 89, the younger brother of the Emperor Emeritus.

On the premise of the current system, if Prince Hisahito has no male child after marriage, there would be no one to succeed to the Imperial throne.

Bring spouses, children into Imperial family

If the Imperial family continues to stick to male offspring in the family’s paternal line, the continued existence of the system that recognizes the Emperor as the symbol of the state will be in jeopardy. The possibility of a female emperor, or an emperor in the family’s maternal line, should not be ruled out.

There have been eight female emperors in history. In addition, the current Constitution only stipulates hereditary Imperial succession. The government also has the interpretation that it is “constitutionally possible” for there to be a female emperor, or an emperor in the family’s maternal line.

In the discussions between the ruling and opposition parties under the chairmanship of the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the House of Councillors, there is general agreement among the parties on the creation of female Imperial branches. However, they differ over whether the husbands and children of female members should be members of the Imperial family.

The Liberal Democratic Party, which attaches importance to succession to the throne by male offspring in the family’s paternal line, is cautious about including spouses and others as Imperial family members. This is because there is a possibility that the children of female members will become maternal-line emperors in the future. In contrast, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan argues that it would be natural to treat those spouses and children in the same way that female members are treated now.

If those spouses and others were to be treated as ordinary citizens rather than Imperial family members, they would be able to freely express their opinions and engage in political and religious activities. As a result, concerns may arise that the Imperial family would be used for political purposes or that the dignity of the Imperial family would be damaged.

Don’t disregard human rights

The LDP has also proposed returning paternal-line male offspring of the 11 branches that left Imperial status after the end of World War II to the Imperial family as the adopted children of current Imperial family members, as a means of ensuring the number of successors to the throne.

However, these people in the former branches have long lived as ordinary citizens since the end of the war. Will it be possible to obtain public understanding for suddenly making them eligible to succeed to the throne? The Constitution stipulates that the position of the Emperor is based on “the will of the people.”

Within the LDP, some have suggested that paternal-line male offspring of the former branches who would return to the Imperial family could be marriage partners for the female members of the Imperial family.

However, if the will of the female members of the Imperial family is not respected and their potential marriage partners are systematically limited, human rights issues will arise.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 15, 2025)