1 Month after Expo’s Opening: Good Start Should Translate to Successful Event

It is good news that the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo’s ticket sales, which had been a point of concern, are progressing well. But there are still many issues needing to be addressed about the Expo’s operation going forward. Efforts to enhance visitor satisfaction should continue to be made to ensure success is brought to the international event.

The Expo on Tuesday marked one month since its opening. To date, 2.41 million people have visited the Expo, surpassing the 2005 Aichi Expo by 550,000 during the same period.

Ticket sales surged following the opening. The sales so far total more than 13 million, including anticipated sales from package tours and other programs. If the current pace is maintained, it will be possible for ticket sales to reach the 18 million needed to realize a profit.

Initially, details of exhibitions were not well publicized, and sales of advance tickets had been poor. However, since the opening, the appeal of the Expo, which allows visitors to experience diverse cultures, cutting-edge technologies and events all in one place, has gradually spread through word of mouth by visitors and other means, seemingly improving its reputation.

According to visitor questionnaires, the symbolic Grand Ring has been well received, and overseas pavilions are also proving popular because visitors can experience “virtual world tours.”

However, many tickets remain unused, and daily visitor numbers are still only 60% of the target. There is a risk of overcrowding during the second half of the Expo, which includes the summer vacation period.

One of the Expo’s goals is to realize an “expo where visitors do not have to line up,” and a reservation system was introduced for such things as admission. Despite this, long lines formed at the beginning of the expo. Although the situation has been alleviated by streamlining baggage inspections, the challenge now is how to prevent crowded situations when even more visitors come.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which is in charge of running the Expo, should come up with measures such as offering discounts on admission fees for visitors during the first half of the Expo and on weekdays. Shortening waiting times will certainly help prevent heatstroke in the summer.

Shortly after the opening, a subway train providing transport to the Expo venue broke down, stranding about 4,000 people, including those visiting the Expo. Operation of the “flying car,” one of the highlights of the Expo, remains suspended after part of the body of one of the aircraft was damaged during a demonstration flight.

Unexpected situations can occur at any time and at any place. The Expo association must work closely with related organizations and exhibitors to ensure thorough crisis management.

Tottori Prefecture, which is participating in the Kansai Pavilion, has signed cooperation agreements with the Jordan Pavilion and the Saudi Arabia Pavilion due to their sand dune and desert connection. The central government is also making every effort to engage in “expo diplomacy” with dignitaries from around the world visiting the event.

Within and around the venue, where 158 countries and regions are gathering, various connections are forming. By ensuring safe and secure operations and fulfilling the expectations of visitors, it is hoped the Expo will be successful.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 13, 2025)