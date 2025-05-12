New Pope Leo XIV: Aspirations for Restoring Peace Inherited from Predecessor

It is hoped that the new pope will inherit the aspirations of his predecessor, who continued to call for peace until just before his death, and spread his message of peace throughout the world.

Following the death of Pope Francis, a conclave was held in Vatican City to elect a new pope, and Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old from the United States, was chosen as the 267th pontiff. He has taken the name Leo XIV.

In a speech shortly after his election, the new pope called out to the audience, “Peace be with you all.” He has ascended to the papacy at a time when violence around the world has not ceased, with the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East continuing. He likely made a strong call for restoring peace because of these circumstances.

In the speech, Pope Leo XIV expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis and indicated his intention to maintain the stance taken by his predecessor. The previous pontiff was actively involved in mediating between conflicting parties and visited Nagasaki and Hiroshima to call for the world to abolish nuclear weapons.

It is hoped that Pope Leo XIV will work together with countries around the world to achieve a peaceful and stable world as the new leader of the Catholic Church, which has about 1.4 billion followers.

Pope Leo XIV spent many years in Peru as a missionary and bishop. He also holds Peruvian nationality. He has dedicated himself to supporting the socially vulnerable, such as the poor and immigrants, while also actively addressing environmental issues such as climate change.

His tolerance toward different religions and beliefs, as well as his emphasis on dialogue, are positions in common with those of his predecessor.

On the other hand, Pope Francis aimed for an open church. He carried out measures such as allowing blessings for same-sex couples and promoting the appointment of women to posts at the Roman Curia, but these moves also sparked a backlash from clergy loyal to Catholic doctrine. Promoting harmony within the church will also be a challenge for Pope Leo XIV.

This is the first time that a pope from the United States has been selected. Due to concerns that the United States’ influence could become excessive, there seems to have been a tendency in the Vatican to avoid picking a U.S. pope.

However, Pope Leo XIV is believed to have gained support because of his extensive international career, his not being overly inclined toward the United States and a reputation within the church for being a centrist who can come to terms with both reformists and conservatives, who have deepened division within the church.

Referring to the selection of the first U.S. pope, U.S. President Donald Trump posted a message saying, “what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV.”

Trump attended Pope Francis’ funeral in April at the Vatican. During his lifetime, the late pope was known for his harsh criticism of Trump’s immigration policies.

Pope Leo XIV criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance for his remarks on the deportation of immigrants through a social media post before being elected to the papacy. As a religious leader, the pope should continue to say what needs to be said.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 11, 2025)