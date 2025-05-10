China-Russia Summit Meeting: Major Powers’ Self-Righteousness Threatens Postwar Order

Eighty years since the end of World War II, a picture is coming into focus in which Russia and China are attempting to destroy the rules-based international order established by the United States, Europe and Japan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who visited Moscow to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

A joint statement issued after the talks said that it is necessary to eliminate the root causes regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This appears to reflect Russia’s assertions denying Ukraine’s independence.

The day after the talks, the Chinese and Russian leaders reviewed a military parade together in Moscow’s Red Square. Chinese troops participated in the parade along with troops from the Russian military, which is carrying out aggression against Ukraine.

This amounts to China giving approval verbally and practically to Russia’s barbaric acts of seeking territorial expansion and regime change in other countries through the use of force.

Meanwhile, Xi wrote an article for a newspaper published by the Russian government, stating, “We must defend … the basic norms of international relations based on purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter.”

Respect for sovereign equality and territorial integrity are principles of the U.N. Charter. Xi’s words and actions, which effectively allow Russia’s acts of aggression while invoking values centered on the United Nations, are rife with contradictions. This will certainly make it impossible to gain the trust and understanding of the international community.

It is unacceptable that the Chinese and Russian leaders have one-sidedly criticized Japan over historical perceptions. In their joint statement, they demanded Japan exercise caution in its words and deeds on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine and completely cut ties with militarism.

China and Russia must be attempting to justify Russia’s illegal occupation of the northern territories and China’s military coercion around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture with their self-serving interpretation of history.

This meeting took place while the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is engaged in mediation diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump is said to have presented a peace proposal that largely accepts Russia’s demands. This may be an attempt to create distance between Russia and China, which the United States views as its biggest rival. However, Russia not only rejected the proposal but also boasted of its cooperation with China.

Trump is trying to realize his “America First” vision by having major powers carve out spheres of influence through deals while turning his back on the international cooperation that the United States itself has led.

China and Russia, although their intentions differ, are united in their goal of reducing the influence of the U.S. superpower and creating a situation that is favorable to themselves. Trump should face up to that reality.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 10, 2025)